﻿
News / World

Bangladesh reports 213 deaths due to dengue fever

Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
The Bangladeshi government Tuesday reported another eight deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities to 213 this year in the country.
Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0

The Bangladeshi government Tuesday reported another eight deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities to 213 this year in the country.

According to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll included 72 in November, 86 in October, 34 in September, 11 in August, nine in July and one in June.

In the first half of November, 11,968 more dengue cases were recorded after 21,832 in October and 9,911 in September, according to the DGHS.

Bangladeshi Health Minister Zahid Maleque stressed the need for strengthening preventive measures earlier this month, saying controlling dengue is difficult without public awareness.

As the weather is different from before due to climate change, dengue outbreak is still rampant amid intermittent rains in the country, making things more difficult, added Zahid.

The majority of the reported cases this year occurred in the capital Dhaka. A total of 692 fresh dengue cases, including 372 in Dhaka, were reported in 24 hours till 8:00 am local time Tuesday.

Bangladesh has recorded 49,922 dengue cases and 46,928 recoveries this year. The number of dengue fever patients was 28,429 last year and 105 of them have died.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     