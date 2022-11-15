Bangladesh reports 213 deaths due to dengue fever

The Bangladeshi government Tuesday reported another eight deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities to 213 this year in the country.

According to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death toll included 72 in November, 86 in October, 34 in September, 11 in August, nine in July and one in June.

In the first half of November, 11,968 more dengue cases were recorded after 21,832 in October and 9,911 in September, according to the DGHS.

Bangladeshi Health Minister Zahid Maleque stressed the need for strengthening preventive measures earlier this month, saying controlling dengue is difficult without public awareness.

As the weather is different from before due to climate change, dengue outbreak is still rampant amid intermittent rains in the country, making things more difficult, added Zahid.

The majority of the reported cases this year occurred in the capital Dhaka. A total of 692 fresh dengue cases, including 372 in Dhaka, were reported in 24 hours till 8:00 am local time Tuesday.

Bangladesh has recorded 49,922 dengue cases and 46,928 recoveries this year. The number of dengue fever patients was 28,429 last year and 105 of them have died.