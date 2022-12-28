﻿
News / World

UN Security Council reiterates call for women's equal participation in Afghanistan

Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
The UN Security Council reiterated its call for full participation of women and girls in Afghan society, expressing concern about the Taliban's ban on women studying and working.
Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2022-12-28       0
UN Security Council reiterates call for women's equal participation in Afghanistan
AFP

In this file photo taken on October 13, 2022, Afghan female students take an entrance exam at Kabul University in Kabul.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday reiterated its call for full participation of women and girls in Afghan society, expressing concern about the Taliban's ban on women studying and working.

"Deeply alarmed" by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls, the council reiterated its concern over the suspension of school beyond the sixth grade and its call for "the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," it said in a press statement.

The council called on the Taliban "to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices," which represent "an increasing erosion of the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Council members are "furthermore profoundly concerned" by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of non-governmental organizations and international organizations from going to work, which would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations in the country, including those of the United Nations, and the delivery of aid and health work.

These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people and the expectations of the international community, the council said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on December 20 expressed his alarm by reports that the Afghan Taliban have banned women and girls from attending universities, urging the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     