The US hits over 100 million COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
The United States has officially recorded more than 100 million COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The country totalled 100,216,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 21, according to CDC data updated on Wednesday.

The United States is the first country to record 100 million COVID-19 cases around the world.

Experts said the actual number is much higher as people testing at home do not relay their results to public health departments, and many people do not do tests anymore.

More than 1.08 million people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, more than any other country in the world, CDC data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
