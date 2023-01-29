China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens

China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens traveling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday.

China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens traveling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday.



Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination and issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens to China, the embassy said in a statement.

China this month stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travelers coming directly from China.