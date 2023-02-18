﻿
News / World

3 survivors rescued 296 hours after earthquake in Turkey

Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
Three survivors were rescued on Saturday from the ruins in southern Turkey 296 hours after the deadly earthquake hit the region.
Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0

Three survivors were rescued on Saturday from the ruins in southern Turkey 296 hours after the deadly earthquake hit the region.

According to reports from local media, search and rescue teams in central Antakya district of Hatay found and finally rescued three survivors from a destroyed building more than 12 days after the earthquake.

The three survivors, one child, one woman and one man, were sent to a local hospital, and their identities were yet to be confirmed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     