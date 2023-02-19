Ex US President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care after short hospital stays

Former US President Jimmy Carter will spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care after a series of short hospital stays.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," Carter Center said in a statement.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization said.

Carter has suffered several health setbacks in recent years, including a battle with brain cancer.

A Democrat, Carter served as US president from 1977 to 1981, during which he oversaw the normalization of diplomatic ties between the United States and China. He is currently the oldest living former US president.