6.9-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS
2023-03-04
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 06:41 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 151.6 km, was initially determined to be at 29.874 degrees south latitude and 178.431 degrees west longitude.
