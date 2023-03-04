6.9-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 06:41 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 151.6 km, was initially determined to be at 29.874 degrees south latitude and 178.431 degrees west longitude.