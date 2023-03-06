﻿
At least 10 killed as landslides hit western Indonesia

Xinhua
  21:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-06
Landslides occurred in Indonesia's western province of Riau Islands on Monday, leaving at least 10 dead and several others missing, a rescue official said in a statement.
This handout photo taken and released on March 6, 2023, by the BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency) shows people inspecting the damage at a village that was hit by landslides in Natuna in Indonesia's Riau Province. Eleven people were killed and dozens were missing after torrential rains and landslides battered one of Indonesia's outermost islands, the country's disaster agency said.

Landslides occurred in Indonesia's western province of Riau Islands on Monday, leaving at least 10 dead and several others missing, a rescue official said in a statement.

Heavy downpours and unstable soil conditions were blamed for the natural disaster in Natuna Regency of the province, the spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency Abdul Muhari said.

"The number of casualties may rise," said Junainah, head of the Emergency Unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, adding that the search and rescue operation for the victims is still underway.

Junainah also said that poor weather conditions and poor telecommunication access had hampered the rescue operation.

Responding to the disaster, the search and rescue office in Natuna Regency had deployed a joint-rescue team to the scene, Yusuf Latief, spokesman of the national search and rescue office told Xinhua by phone.

The team consists of soldiers, police officers, firefighters and personnel of the local disaster management agency, he said.

"The team is now on its way to the scene by ship but unfavorable weather conditions and huge waves hampered their access to the scene," Latief said.

Source: Xinhua
