A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the northern Mongolian province of Khuvsgul on Saturday morning, according to the country's Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.

The quake occurred around 87 km northwest of Ulaan-Uul soum division of the province at 9:18 a.m. local time (0118 GMT), the institute said.

The quake was felt across the province, and there is no immediate report of damage, it added.