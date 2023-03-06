﻿
News / World

In Selma, Biden presses for voting rights on 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary

Reuters
  15:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
Biden pressed for the passage of measures to strengthen US voting rights during a visit to Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday."
Reuters
  15:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
In Selma, Biden presses for voting rights on 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary
Reuters

US President Joe Biden (center) participates in the commemoration of the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", when state troopers beat peaceful voting rights protesters who were marching against discrimination, at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, US March 5.

President Joe Biden pressed for the passage of measures to strengthen US voting rights during a visit to Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters marching against discrimination.

Biden's trip is his latest event aimed at underscoring his commitment to Black voters, who helped propel him to the White House and remain a key constituency going into his expected 2024 re-election bid.

It also came as his efforts to pass voting rights legislation have stalled in Congress.

"Selma is a reckoning. The right to vote and to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty," Biden said in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where state troopers clubbed and used tear gas against the 1965 voting-rights marchers.

"With it, anything's possible. Without it, without that right, nothing is possible. And this fundamental right remains under assault."

After his remarks, Biden marched across the bridge accompanied by civil rights leaders Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson and members of his administration.

Coverage of the brutality of that day against the marchers, including John Lewis, a Black civil rights activist who went on to become a US congressman, shocked the nation and helped spark the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Biden said Congress must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, bills that would make Election Day a holiday, register new voters and strengthen US Justice Department oversight of local election jurisdictions with a history of discrimination.

Republicans, who control the US House of Representatives, oppose the measures.

Biden referenced Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential candidate, and other Republicans who have criticized and even outlawed some educational efforts about racism and slavery.

DeSantis recently rejected an Advanced Placement high school course in African American studies claiming that it contained a political agenda, drawing criticism from civil rights leaders and educators.

"No matter how hard some try, we can't just choose to learn what we want to know and not what we should know," Biden said. "We should learn everything: the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation."

The president, who has said he intends to run for re-election, has sought to buttress his support from African American voters. Last month, the Democratic National Committee approved a shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, making South Carolina - a state with a high percentage of Black voters - first in line for holding its presidential nominating contest, displacing Iowa.

In January, Biden spoke at the Atlanta church of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Biden's visit to Selma follows Vice President Kamala Harris's trip there last year for the anniversary of the march.

"If we are to truly honor the legacy of those who marched in Selma on Bloody Sunday, we must continue to fight to secure and safeguard the freedom to vote," Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

Then-President Barack Obama spoke at the 50th anniversary of the march in 2015 and walked across the bridge with his wife, Michelle, and Republican former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     