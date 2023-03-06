﻿
Mongolia holds camel festival to promote tourism

Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-06       0
The 24th edition of the camel festival kicked off here on Monday in Mongolia's southern province of Umnugovi, as the country hopes to revive its tourism sector.
The 24th edition of the camel festival kicked off here on Monday in Mongolia's southern province of Umnugovi, as the country hopes to revive its tourism sector and pass on the camel culture to the next generations.

Hundreds of camel herders and camels across the nomadic country participated in the two-day festival held in the provincial capital city of Dalanzadgad.

The "Ten Thousand Camel Festival" event includes camel polo, camel racing, camel parade, camel relay races, camel auction and an exhibition of camel products.

The Asian country has planned more than 90 events, including the camel festival, to attract tourists, declaring 2023-2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia."

Umnugovi has the largest camel population in the country, accounting for over 30 percent of the national total, official data shows.

The provincial governor's office organized the event with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
