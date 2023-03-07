﻿
News / World

Japan's H3 rocket ordered to self-destruct after blast-off

Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2023-03-07       0
Japan's space agency sent a self-destruct command to the new flagship H3 rocket as it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.
Reuters

An H3 rocket carrying a land observation satellite lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on March 7, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

Japan's space agency said it had sent a self-destruct command to the new flagship H3 rocket as it launched toward space on Tuesday after the vehicle's second-stage engine failed to ignite.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the 57-meter rocket blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center launch site in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday morning as scheduled, but was ordered to self-destruct minutes later because the second-stage engine failed to ignite.

The launch failure came after several delays including one aborted launch attempt last month.

The H3 rocket, Japan's successor to the H2A rocket, its previous mainstay launch vehicle, was carrying a land observation satellite designed to assist in disaster management situations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
