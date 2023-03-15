﻿
News / World

Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 190 in Malawi

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
The death toll has risen to 190 in Malawi as more bodies were recovered Tuesday following the damages caused by tropical cyclone Freddy.
Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
Cyclone Freddy death toll rises to 190 in Malawi
AFP

People repatriate residents and their property from a flood affected Chimwankhunda location in Blantyre on March 14, 2023, following heavy rains caused by cyclone Freddy.

The death toll has risen to 190 in Malawi as more bodies were recovered Tuesday following the damages caused by tropical cyclone Freddy that has now affected 12 districts and cities in the southern African nation, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The DoDMA made the announcement in its Tuesday afternoon update, with commissioner Charles Kalemba saying 158 people have died in Blantyre, the country's commercial city, alone.

The tropical cyclone started to impact Malawi Monday after it entered the province of Zambezia in Mozambique Friday, causing flooding, mudslides and strong winds damages in Malawi's 12 districts and cities.

According to the DoDMA, nationwide, 584 people have been injured and 37 people have been reported missing, including three soldiers on a rescue team after their boat hit a tree and capsized. The updated report also said about 58,946 people have been affected, with approximately 19,371 of them displaced.

Fifty-seven camps have been set to accommodate the displaced as rescue operations continue in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the suspension of schools in the affected districts to March 17.

President Lazarus Chakwera cut short his visit to South Africa where he transited from the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar and returned to Malawi Tuesday. Upon arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport, the Malawi leader described Cyclone Freddy's impact as "saddening" and said he would visit the affected areas and people.

Teams comprising staff from the Malawi Defense Force, Malawi Police Service, Marine Department and Malawi Red Cross Society have been deployed to carry out rescue operations in the affected districts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     