Xi meets Putin as Russia state visit kicks off

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Monday afternoon for a state visit to Russia through Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday in Moscow.

The comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries has safeguarded the international fairness and justice on the one hand, and promoted common prosperity and development of the two countries on the other, Xi said during the meeting.

At the invitation of Putin, Xi arrived earlier in the day in the Russian capital for a state visit.

A grand welcoming ceremony was held upon his arrival.

In a written statement, Xi said that he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral ties and major international and regional issues of shared interest, to draw a blueprint for China-Russia strategic coordination and practical cooperation in the new era.

Xi said that he is confident that the visit will produce fruitful results, and inject fresh impetus into the sound and steady growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Noting that China and Russia are friendly neighbors connected by shared mountains and rivers, Xi said that 10 years ago, he paid his first state visit to Russia as Chinese president, and together with Putin, opened a new chapter in the all-round development of China-Russia relations.

Over the past decade, the two countries have consolidated and grown the bilateral relationship on the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and not targeting any third party, and set a fine example for developing a new model of major-country relations featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the president noted, adding that both countries have deepened political mutual trust, expanded practical cooperation, maintained close and effective international collaboration, and forged a longstanding friendship between their peoples.

The growth of China-Russia relations has not only brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, but also made important contributions to the development and progress of the world, he said.

Both being major countries in the world and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia play important roles in international affairs, Xi stated.

In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he added.

China will work with Russia to uphold true multilateralism, promote a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, and help make global governance more just and equitable, Xi said.

In a signed article published on Monday in the Russian Gazette newspaper and the website of RIA Novosti news agency ahead of his visit, Xi described the trip as "a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace," and noted that "both countries uphold an independent foreign policy and see our relationship as a high priority."

"China and Russia have found a right path of state-to-state interactions. This is essential for the relationship to stand the test of changing international circumstances, a lesson borne out by both history and reality."

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin said China-Russia relations are a model of harmonious and creative cooperation between major powers.

In a signed article published on Monday in China's People's Daily, Putin addressed the friendly Chinese people and expected his talks with Xi to "give a new powerful impetus" to bilateral cooperation in its entirety.

The visit reaffirms the "special nature" of the Russia-China partnership, which has always been built on mutual trust, and respect for each other's sovereignty and interests.

The firm friendship between Russia and China is consistently growing stronger for the benefit and in the interest of our countries and peoples, the article said, adding that the progress made in the development of bilateral ties is impressive, and Russia-China relations have reached the highest level in their history and are gaining even more strength.