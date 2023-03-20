﻿
News / World

UN pumps in US$5.5 mln to support Cyclone Freddy victims in Malawi

Xinhua
  22:17 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
The United Nations has announced the release of US$5.5 million to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi.
Xinhua
  22:17 UTC+8, 2023-03-20       0
UN pumps in US$5.5 mln to support Cyclone Freddy victims in Malawi
Reuters

Locals in the Chiradzulu district look at the damage on a road after mudslides and rockfalls in the area caused by the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi, March 15.

The United Nations has announced the release of US$5.5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi.

UN Resident Coordinator for Malawi Rebecca Adda-Dontoh, who visited flood-affected areas on March 16, described the destruction and suffering left behind by Cyclone Freddy as "the human face of the global climate crisis," UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a statement on Sunday.

"We, as the United Nations, stand in full solidarity with the people of Malawi at this tragic time and we call on the international community to do the same," the statement quoted Adda-Dontoh as saying.

"In support of the Government-led response, through this CERF grant, we will aim to assist those who have been hardest-hit with life-saving and life-sustaining assistance, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter and vital non-food items, food, health care and prevention of gender-based violence and child protection risks," she said.

The death toll from the now-diffused Cyclone Freddy rose to 476, and 918 people were injured, 349 were listed as missing as of Saturday, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The number of displaced is now at 490,098, and 533 camps have been set up to accommodate them.

Following President Lazarus Chakwera's declaration of a state of emergency in the 10 most affected districts and cities in southern Malawi, there has been an overwhelming response from the international community, local organizations, the private sector, and individuals, the government said.

Britain on Saturday flew in search and rescue personnel, boats, and emergency relief items such as water filters. Neighboring countries such as Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Botswana also provided relief aid, rescue helicopters and personnel to Malawi.

According to DoDMA Commissioner Charles Kalemba, the Malawi army, police and British search and rescue teams are continuing their operations.

Kalemba said two helicopters dispatched by the Tanzanian government have started airlifting relief aid to areas inaccessible by road or water.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     