UK to end COVID testing requirement for visitors from Chinese mainland

Passengers traveling to England after April 5 should confirm with their airlines whether a negative test result is still required.

From April 5, travelers from the Chinese mainland to Britain will no longer be required to provide negative COVID-19 test results before entering the country, the British government announced today.

The change is expected to ease travel requirements for Chinese visitors and improve their experience while in the UK.



Passengers traveling to England after April 5 should confirm with their airlines whether a negative test result is still required, the announcement said.

In addition, the voluntary COVID test for passengers 18 and older arriving from the Chinese mainland the at London Heathrow Airport was canceled on March 17.

For more information on travel restrictions and guidelines, visit the UK government website at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-to-england-from-another-country-during-coronavirus-covid-19.

