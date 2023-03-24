﻿
News / World

China outmaneuvers US in offering peace plan for Ukraine crisis: former US diplomat

Xinhua
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0
US President Joe Biden watched as China presented to the world a peace plan which China hopes will lead to a peaceful resolution of the year-long Ukraine crisis.
Xinhua
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0

US President Joe Biden watched as China presented to the world a peace plan which China hopes will lead to a peaceful resolution of the year-long Ukraine crisis and which was immediately complimented by Russia and Ukraine, a former US diplomat has said.

"The move by China embarrassed Biden, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for spending the last year failing to come up with an American plan for ending the deadly conflict," wrote former US diplomat Richard Grenell on Feb. 26 for California Globe.

Sullivan has responded to the Chinese plan by saying the Biden team is thinking "morning, noon, and night" about how to give Ukraine more military aid and hardware, said the U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2018 to 2020.

For Blinken, the top U.S. diplomat and the man who outlines the priorities for American Foreign Service Officers, "it was another example of being side-lined," the former diplomat said.

"Veteran State Department employees were furious that a year has gone by without a U.S. plan for a peaceful solution," he wrote.

While the Biden team has armed Ukraine and spent tens of billions of dollars on aid and hardware to Ukraine, they have failed to directly seek a peace path, he said.

"China has outmaneuvered Biden and Blinken by offering at least a conceivable starting point to end the war," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     