At least 23 dead after storms, tornado sweep across US state of Mississippi

At least 23 people died after powerful storms and a tornado swept across the US state of Mississippi, authorities said on Saturday.

"We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, four missing due to last night's tornadoes," the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency tweeted.

"Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," the agency wrote, adding that numerous local and state search and rescue teams continued to work this morning.

Thunderstorms battered Mississippi late Friday night, with a tornado reported in the area of Silver City and Rolling Fork, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

"Cleanup is already underway as devastating storms impacted the south overnight," the NWS tweeted Saturday morning. "Please be wary that dangers remain even after the storms move on."

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said the state has activated medical support in order to supply more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected.

"Search and rescue is active," Reeves continued. "Watch weather reports and stay cautious through the night, Mississippi!"