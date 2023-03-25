﻿
News / World

Supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium weapons to have dire consequences: Medvedev

Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Friday condemned the British plan to provide depleted uranium rounds for Ukraine.
Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Friday condemned the British plan to provide depleted uranium rounds for Ukraine, warning that the use of such weapons would have dire consequences.

Ukraine needed to assess the consequences of the use of depleted uranium rounds and consider whether to open the "Pandora Box" and allow the West to provide such ammunition, Medvedev was quoted by TASS news agency as saying in an interview with Russian media.

Annabel Goldie, the British Minister of State for Defense, said on Tuesday that the "Challenger 2" main battle tanks sent by Britain to Ukraine would contain depleted uranium rounds, which were "very effective" in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, responded later Tuesday that the United Nations was concerned about the use of such ammunition. He said there would be serious consequences, applying to anyone who provides such armaments.

"I would like to note in this regard that if all this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly. I mean that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component," Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying Tuesday in Moscow.

Depleted uranium is the main by-product of uranium enrichment and is a chemically and radiologically toxic heavy metal, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

This dense metal is used in munitions for its penetrating ability and as a protective material in armored vehicles. Air, soil, water, and vegetation could potentially be contaminated and affected by its residues, according to the UN agency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     