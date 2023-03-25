﻿
Japan sees record abuse cases against disabled people in fiscal 2021

  21:47 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
Japan reported a record of 3,085 abuse cases against people with disabilities in the fiscal year of 2021, according to the welfare ministry.
Japan reported a record of 3,085 abuse cases against people with disabilities in the fiscal year of 2021, according to the welfare ministry.

The figure for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2022, marked an increase of 284 from the previous year, the official data showed.

Due to growing public awareness of the law designed to prevent the mistreatment of disabled people, which mandates people discovering such incidents to notify local governments, increases were seen in related consultations and reports, according to the local media.

Of the total, there were 1,994 cases of family members abusing disabled persons, an increase of 226 from fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, instances of abuse by employers decreased by nine to 392 and care facility workers were the abusers in 699 cases, an increase of 67, said the report released on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
