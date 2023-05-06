US CDC director announces departure by end of June

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky announced Friday she will depart the agency at the end of June.

Walensky has led CDC through a transition to normalcy across the country, after two years of COVID-19 related closures and waves of dangerous, new virus variants.

She also launched a wide-ranging set of reforms designed to strengthen CDC communications and response operations.

US President Joe Biden said Walensky led a complex organization on the front lines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity.

"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans," Biden said.