US fighter jet crashes in S. Korea, no casualty reported

A US military fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Saturday, with no casualty reported, Yonhap news agency reported.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed into farmland at 9:31am local time in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of the capital Seoul. The city is where a key military base of the United States Forces Korea (USFK) is located.

One pilot on board the ill-fated combat plane escaped before the crash.

Most of the fighter jet was burned down. A police official was quoted as saying no other damage was reported as there are no private houses near the scene.