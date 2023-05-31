﻿
Edgars Rinkevics elected Latvia's new president

Latvian lawmakers at an extraordinary parliament session on Wednesday elected Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics the new president of the country.
Newly-elected Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics speaks during a press conference in Riga, Latvia May 31.

Latvian lawmakers at an extraordinary parliament session on Wednesday elected Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics the new president of the country.

Three candidates were running in Latvia's presidential election. After three rounds of voting, Rinkevics was elected. Rinkevics' candidacy was supported by the New Unity party, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the Progressives.

Rinkevics is expected to take over the Latvian presidency from outgoing President Egils Levits in the first half of July.

