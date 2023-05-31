Thai Princess Sirindhorn to visit China from June 1 to 6

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from June 1 to 6, which will be the Princess' 50th visit to China.

At the invitation of the Chinese government, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from June 1 to 6, which will be the Princess' 50th visit to China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.