Thai Princess Sirindhorn to visit China from June 1 to 6
18:42 UTC+8, 2023-05-31 0
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from June 1 to 6, which will be the Princess' 50th visit to China.
At the invitation of the Chinese government, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from June 1 to 6, which will be the Princess' 50th visit to China, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
