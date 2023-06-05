Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in Brunei for goodwill visit

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), arrived at Muara Port, Brunei on Monday, starting a three-day goodwill visit to the country.

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is on a cadet training and visit mission in far seas, arrived at Muara Port, Brunei on Monday, starting a three-day goodwill visit to the country.

More than 400 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo, staff of the Chinese Embassy in Brunei, representatives of Chinese companies and local Chinese associations, as well as representatives of the Royal Brunei Navy, welcomed ship Qi Jiguang at the port.

During the visit to the Sultanate, the ship commanders will pay a courtesy call to the acting commander of the Royal Brunei Navy Haji Mohamad Sarif Pudin. The Chinese naval members will visit Brunei's naval training center, the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Museum, University Brunei Darussalam and several Royal Brunei Navy ships.

The Chinese side will also hold friendly sports matches with Brunei navy officers and participate in beach environmental protection activities.

During its stay, the ship will open to the public for two days and Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will visit the ship.

Named after Qi Jiguang, a national hero of the Chinese Ming Dynasty, ship Qi Jiguang was commissioned in February 2017 as the largest and most modernized Chinese homegrown professional training ship. This is the second visit to Brunei by the naval training ship.