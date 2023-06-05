﻿
News / World

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrives in Brunei for goodwill visit

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), arrived at Muara Port, Brunei on Monday, starting a three-day goodwill visit to the country.
Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is on a cadet training and visit mission in far seas, arrived at Muara Port, Brunei on Monday, starting a three-day goodwill visit to the country.

More than 400 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo, staff of the Chinese Embassy in Brunei, representatives of Chinese companies and local Chinese associations, as well as representatives of the Royal Brunei Navy, welcomed ship Qi Jiguang at the port.

During the visit to the Sultanate, the ship commanders will pay a courtesy call to the acting commander of the Royal Brunei Navy Haji Mohamad Sarif Pudin. The Chinese naval members will visit Brunei's naval training center, the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Museum, University Brunei Darussalam and several Royal Brunei Navy ships.

The Chinese side will also hold friendly sports matches with Brunei navy officers and participate in beach environmental protection activities.

During its stay, the ship will open to the public for two days and Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will visit the ship.

Named after Qi Jiguang, a national hero of the Chinese Ming Dynasty, ship Qi Jiguang was commissioned in February 2017 as the largest and most modernized Chinese homegrown professional training ship. This is the second visit to Brunei by the naval training ship.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     