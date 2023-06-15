﻿
News / World

Italy bids goodbye to Berlusconi with state funeral

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Thousands of mourners packed the area around the Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Wednesday to bid farewell to Silvio Berlusconi.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-15       0
Italy bids goodbye to Berlusconi with state funeral
Reuters

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during his state funeral at the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan, Italy, on June 14, 2023.

Thousands of mourners packed the area around the Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Wednesday to bid farewell to Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian media mogul and former prime minister who died Monday at the age of 86.

More than 2,000 people, including national and international political leaders, and figures from the world of business, media, sports and entertainment attended the state funeral. The ceremony was broadcast nationally.

Wednesday had been declared a national day of mourning for Berlusconi, with flags at government offices and state monuments flying at half-mast. The European Union and Italian flags also flew at half-mast at various seats of the European Parliament.

Besides Berlusconi's family members, politicians attending the event included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Sergio Mattarella, and the heads of most of the country's major political parties. International figures included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, as well as dozens of ambassadors based in Italy.

According to reports on Mediaset, the television giant Berlusconi founded, the billionaire will be cremated and his ashes deposited in a mausoleum on the grounds of his villa in Arcore town, near Milan.

Berlusconi died on Monday at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. He was admitted to hospital on Friday for scheduled health check-ups related to his chronic leukemia.

He has profoundly influenced Italy in many aspects. The billionaire media tycoon was a dominant figure in Italian politics for three decades, heading four separate Italian governments as prime minister between 1994 and 2011, and he was also a member of the country's Senate.

Forza Italia, the political party he founded, is a junior partner in the current Italian government headed by Meloni.

Once a cruise ship singer, Berlusconi rose to national prominence as a property developer, before founding Mediaset, Italy's largest privately-owned broadcaster. Using the profits from Mediaset, he went on to acquire control of Italy's football club AC Milan, and then to become a vocal critic of the country's political establishment in the early 1990s.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     