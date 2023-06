Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with a semi truck in central Canada, police said on Thursday.

AFP

Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with a semi truck in central Canada, police said on Thursday.

At a press briefing, police said the bus carrying 25 people collided with a semi truck near the town of Carberry, two hours of drive west of Winnipeg, capital city of Manitoba.

Police said most people on the bus were seniors.