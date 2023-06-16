﻿
News / World

2 killed, 23 injured as Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc in India's Gujarat

Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
Two people were killed and 23 others injured as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said on Friday.
Xinhua
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
2 killed, 23 injured as Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc in India's Gujarat
Reuters

A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15.

2 killed, 23 injured as Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc in India's Gujarat
Reuters

A tree uprooted due to strong winds is seen before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15.

Two people were killed and 23 others injured as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

The cyclone that made landfall on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph claimed the lives of two farmers in Bhavnagar district, injuring dozens of others.

Power supply in around 1,000 villages was disrupted and train services in the coastal areas of the state were affected, according to media reports.

Over 1.9 million people in eight districts have been affected by the cyclone, the officials said, while the full assessment of the damage is yet to be done.

The local government had said about 94,000 people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to safer locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to weaken further into a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch districts around Friday evening.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     