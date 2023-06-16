2 killed, 23 injured as Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc in India's Gujarat

Two people were killed and 23 others injured as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters

Two people were killed and 23 others injured as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

The cyclone that made landfall on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph claimed the lives of two farmers in Bhavnagar district, injuring dozens of others.

Power supply in around 1,000 villages was disrupted and train services in the coastal areas of the state were affected, according to media reports.

Over 1.9 million people in eight districts have been affected by the cyclone, the officials said, while the full assessment of the damage is yet to be done.

The local government had said about 94,000 people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to safer locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to weaken further into a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch districts around Friday evening.