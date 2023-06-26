﻿
News / World

Chinese FM spokesperson makes remarks on Wagner Group incident

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0

China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to reports, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Group, and all Wagner forces have withdrawn from the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center.

Prigozhin has accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion for the group to halt its operation in Russia and take further steps to ease tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his assurance that Prigozhin can go to Belarus and Russia will drop the criminal case against him, according to reports.

In response to a media query, the spokesperson said that the Wagner Group incident is Russia's internal affair.

As Russia's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     