﻿
News / World

Pakistan strongly condemns Quran burning in Sweden

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Pakistan has strongly condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden on the first day of Eid al-Adha, Islam's major religious festival.
Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0

Pakistan has strongly condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden on the first day of Eid al-Adha, Islam's major religious festival, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Such wilful incitement to discrimination, hatred and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Pakistan's concerns about the incident have been conveyed to Sweden.

The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions, it added.

"We reiterate that the right to freedom of expression and opinion does not provide a license to stoke hatred and sabotage inter-faith harmony," said the ministry.

In the Swedish capital Stockholm, a person identified as Salwan Momika on Wednesday burned the Quran in front of the Stockholm Mosque, according to media reports.

Momika, who came in front of the mosque at the Medbargareplatsen square, threw the Quran on the ground, stepped on it, uttered insulting words against Islam, and set the book on fire, the reports said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     