French police arrested 875 people during overnight rioting, around half of them in the Paris region, the interior ministry said Friday, updating a previous figure.

AFP

A total of 492 buildings were damaged, 2,000 vehicles were burned and 3,880 fires were started, according to figures given by President Emmanuel Macron at the start of a crisis meeting on Friday.