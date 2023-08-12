﻿
News / World

Death toll in U.S. Hawaii wildfire rises to 67

  09:36 UTC+8, 2023-08-12       0
The death toll from wildfires burning in the U.S. state of Hawaii's Maui jumped to 67, Maui County officials said Friday.

As firefighting efforts continue, 12 additional fatalities have been confirmed as of Friday afternoon amid the active Lahaina fire, which brings the death toll to 67 people, a press release issued by the authority said.

Thirty-six fatalities were confirmed Wednesday, and another 19 were confirmed Thursday. "The Lahaina fire is not yet contained," it said.

Early Friday, Maui County also announced limited access into the restricted zone affected by the blaze and a curfew from local time 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily in historic Lahaina town.

West Maui on Friday remained without power and water, and search crews were still searching the Lahaina town area for victims of the brush fire.

Source: Xinhua
