July 2023 marks hottest month on record since 1880: NASA

Reuters

July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record since 1880, according to an analysis released by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Goddard Institute for Space Studies on Monday.

July 2023 was 0.24 degrees Celsius warmer than any other July in NASA's record, and it was 1.18 degrees Celsius warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980, according to the analysis.

"NASA data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing firsthand the effects of the climate crisis," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, experiencing temperature increases around 4 degrees Celsius above average, according to NASA data.

Overall, extreme heat this summer put tens of millions of people under heat warnings and was linked to hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths, according to NASA.