﻿
News / World

July 2023 marks hottest month on record since 1880: NASA

Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record since 1880, according to an analysis released by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Xinhua
  08:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
July 2023 marks hottest month on record since 1880: NASA
Reuters

People play at the Wadi El-Rayan waterfalls, amid a heatwave in Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on August 12, 2023.

July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record since 1880, according to an analysis released by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Goddard Institute for Space Studies on Monday.

July 2023 was 0.24 degrees Celsius warmer than any other July in NASA's record, and it was 1.18 degrees Celsius warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980, according to the analysis.

"NASA data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record. In every corner of the country, Americans are right now experiencing firsthand the effects of the climate crisis," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were especially hot, experiencing temperature increases around 4 degrees Celsius above average, according to NASA data.

Overall, extreme heat this summer put tens of millions of people under heat warnings and was linked to hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths, according to NASA.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     