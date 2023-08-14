Pakistan marks 76th anniversary of independence eyeing development, prosperity

Pakistan celebrated the 76th anniversary of independence on Monday with traditional zeal and zest vowing to struggle and work hard for tits security, prosperity and development.

People paid tribute to the relentless struggle of ancestors and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland and those who worked hard for the security and prosperity of the country.

Pakistani people celebrate Independence Day on August 14 every year to commemorate the day when the country was declared an independent and sovereign state after a long struggle against British colonial rule on Aug. 14, 1947.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said in a message to the nation that warm tributes should be paid to the sacrifices rendered by the founding father and workers of the Pakistan Movement and to those who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges.