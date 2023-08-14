﻿
News / World

Pakistan marks 76th anniversary of independence eyeing development, prosperity

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-14       0
Pakistan celebrated the 76th anniversary of independence on Monday with traditional zeal and zest vowing to struggle and work hard for tits security, prosperity and development.
Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2023-08-14       0

Pakistan celebrated the 76th anniversary of independence on Monday with traditional zeal and zest vowing to struggle and work hard for the security, prosperity and development of the country.

People paid tribute to the relentless struggle of ancestors and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland and those who worked hard for the security and prosperity of the country.

Pakistani people celebrate Independence Day on August 14 every year to commemorate the day when the country was declared an independent and sovereign state after a long struggle against British colonial rule on Aug. 14, 1947.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said in a message to the nation that warm tributes should be paid to the sacrifices rendered by the founding father and workers of the Pakistan Movement and to those who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     