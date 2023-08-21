Over 70,000 affected by floods in India's Punjab

The flood situation in the northern Indian state of Punjab has remained grim as the flood water on Monday entered more villages inundating houses, crop lands and roads.

At least 36 villages in Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts were inundated due to fresh breaches in the Sutlej river.

Officials said the situation in the Sutlej remained dangerous in Ferozepur district and authorities are watching closely the situation at vulnerable locations along the embankments.

According to officials, so far over 70,000 people have been affected by the floods in the seven affected districts.

Floods in Punjab were triggered by the release of water from the Bhakra and Pong dams in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Last week landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods and house collapses triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh killed over 70 people. The incessant rains also pushed the water level up in several dams of the state.

Reports said at least 20,000 residents of nearly a dozen villages in Punjab's Fazilka district were facing fresh flooding in the wake of the heavy discharge from the Hussainiwala Headworks. With roads waterlogged these villages are at present connected to the mainland only through boats.

Meanwhile, the situation in villages in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur districts has started improving.

The overflow of the Sutlej river has also led to the drowning of posts of border guards belonging to the Border Security Force. Many outposts and fencing on the Ferozepur border of Punjab have been submerged. In addition, 14 villages have been cut off from other districts. The local administration is trying to establish contact with these villages.

Authorities in these flood-hit districts have deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force, army and border guards to carry out rescue operations.

Meanwhile, a local media report said police in Ludhiana district booked four persons who were allegedly found fishing and bathing in the raging waters of swollen Sutlej. The local administration has already issued warnings to the public to avoid going near the banks.

Last month floods also hit 19 districts of the state, claiming 41 lives.