﻿
News / World

Hun Manet confirmed as Cambodia's new PM in parliament vote

Xinhua
  09:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
Cambodia's National Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Hun Manet as the new prime minister for a five-year term.
Xinhua
  09:46 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
Hun Manet confirmed as Cambodia's new PM in parliament vote
Reuters

Hun Manet, nominee for Cambodia's prime minister, gestures as he registers at the National Assembly on the day that parliament votes to confirm the country's next prime minister, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 22, 2023.

Cambodia's National Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Hun Manet as the new prime minister for a five-year term after his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, according to the state-run TVK.

Some 123 lawmakers in attendance unanimously voted for him as the new prime minister.

The National Assembly consists of 125 lawmakers including 120 from the CPP and five from the royalist Funcinpec Party.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     