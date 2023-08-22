Trump says he will surrender on Thursday to face charges in Georgia

Donald Trump said he will turn himself in on Thursday in Georgia to face racketeering and other charges stemming from his bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Writing on his platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump said that that day he would be "ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," the Georgia official who brought the year's fourth indictment against the former president.