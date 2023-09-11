﻿
Georgia adopts visa-free regime for Chinese citizens

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili on Monday announced that the country has decided to introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens, and more details will be declared later.

"China is the second-largest economy in the world. One of our main interests is to strengthen trade and economic relations with China, to attract more investments from China, as well as to attract more tourists," Gharibashvili said at a governmental session in Tbilisi.

Chinese tourists are considered one of the most desirable tourists in the world, said the prime minister.

Georgia and China announced their intention to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in July during Gharibashvili's visit to China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
