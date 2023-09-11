﻿
News / World

Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 2,122

Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
At least 2,122 people have been killed and 2,421 injured since a massive earthquake struck central Morocco on Friday night.
Xinhua
  08:58 UTC+8, 2023-09-11       0
Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 2,122
Reuters

Mohamed Sebbagh, 66, stands in front of his destroyed house, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Amizmiz, Morocco, on September 10, 2023.

At least 2,122 people have been killed and 2,421 injured since a massive earthquake struck central Morocco on Friday night, according to the latest update from the Moroccan Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The deaths include 1,351 people reported in the Al Haouz Province, 492 in Taroudant Province, 201 in Chichaoua, and 17 in Marrakesh, added the ministry in a press release.

Moroccan troops and emergency services were reportedly struggling to reach the most affected areas in the Atlas Mountains region, as roads leading up there were blocked by fallen boulders, according to local media.

Earlier in the day, Marrakesh's residents told Xinhua reporters that aftershocks could still be felt.

According to the World Health Organization estimates, the disaster has affected more than 300,000 people in the ancient old city and its outskirts.

The number of casualties is expected to rise. The Moroccan Red Crescent (MRC) has said the situation on the ground posed a vast challenge to search and rescue efforts, and "getting heavy machinery into those remote areas of the Atlas Mountains to help with that is a priority."

As more people were being pulled out of the rubble, the MRC and other first responders were working around the clock to identify and prioritize the most severe cases, the MRC said in a statement.

The earthquake hit Morocco Friday at 11:11pm local time (10:11pm GMT) at a depth of 18.5 km, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     