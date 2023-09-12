﻿
Jordan hosts tourism promotion in Shanghai

The Jordan Tourism Board recently launched an e-visa policy targeting Chinese tourists, following its visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese travelers.
Ti Gong

A woman relaxes amidst breathtaking beauty of Jordan.



The Jordan Tourism Board has announced in Shanghai that the country recently launched an e-visa policy targeting Chinese tourists, during a promotion campaign in the Chinese market.

Under the policy, travellers only have to complete their application and pay the visa fees online and will receive the e-visa by email.

Overseas tourism bureaus have been stepping up efforts to lure Chinese travelers amid gradual restoration of outbound flights from China, eyeing the potential tourism boom from the upcoming eight-day National Day holiday plus the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Jordan has already implemented a visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese travelers.

Ti Gong

Travelers camp under a starry sky in Jordan.

On Monday, the bureau hosted a promotion event at The INLET in Hongkou District, following a road show in Beijing.

In 2023, the number of international tourists to Jordan had surpassed 4.5 million as of the end of August, and was estimated to surpass 6 million by the end of the year, according to the bureau.

While Jordan is celebrating gains in the global travel market, destinations throughout the country are eagerly anticipating the return of more Chinese visitors to the historic heart of the Middle East, the tourism board said.

Ti Gong

Travelers explore a desert landscape in Jordan.

Jordan's culture is a rich tapestry of religious and ethnic diversity that is interwoven with its geographic diversity, from the pine forests and winter snow of northern Jordan through the age-old land of the Dead Sea to the majestic desert dunes and wadis of the country's south.

Ti Gong

Jordan has an array of historical attractions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
