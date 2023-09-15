﻿
News / World

China calls for attention of the UN rights body to Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
China's diplomat called on the UN Human Rights Council to pay more attention to Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge issue.
Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0

China's top diplomat in Geneva on Thursday called on the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council to pay more attention to Japan's nuclear-contaminated water discharge issue and urges Japan to immediately stop its discharge into the sea.

Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to UN at Geneva, said during an interactive dialogue with UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation that if the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water is truly safe, Japan wouldn't have to dump it into the sea – and certainly shouldn't if it's not.

Chen pointed out that the Japanese government unilaterally and forcefully started the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, which seriously violated the rights to health, development and environment of people in Pacific coastal countries and even around the world.

He further stressed that the legitimacy, legality and safety of the discharge have been questioned by the international community, and have been strongly opposed by people in Japan and South Korea.

The Fukushima nuclear accident is one of the world's most serious nuclear disasters to date. Hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered core meltdowns and generated a massive amount of contaminated water which is known to have more than 60 radioactive elements.

Ignoring the appeals of domestic fishermen, neighboring countries and worldwide environmental experts, Japan started releasing the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean on August 24.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     