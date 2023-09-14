﻿
Ancient Chinese porcelain stolen from German museum

Nine pieces of historic Chinese porcelain worth around a million euros (US$1.1 million) were stolen from a museum in Cologne overnight, authorities in the German city said on Wednesday.

"Unknown persons" managed to break into the Museum of East Asian Art through a window and steal the pieces from display cases, according to police.

Nine items taken date from the 16th to the 19th century, city authorities said in a statement.

The pieces include two vases and a bowl from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and several items dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912).

Some of them were part of the museum's founding collection.

Since the stolen items are well documented and easily identifiable, museum director Shao-Lan Hertel said she was hopeful they will eventually find their way back.

Stefan Charles, the city councillor for arts and culture, announced a review of the museum's security.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
