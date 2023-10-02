Two scientists share 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Two scientists, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications,

AFP

Two scientists, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications, the Nobel committee announced on Monday.

Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed the understanding of how mRNA interacts with human immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times, the committee said in a statement.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, announced the winners at the Karolinska Institute.