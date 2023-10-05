Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in northern West Bank

The Israeli military said they shot dead in the northern West Bank on Thursday two Palestinian gunmen who fired shots at an Israeli motorcyclist near the village of Shufa.

The Israeli military said they shot dead in the northern West Bank on Thursday two Palestinian gunmen who fired shots at an Israeli motorcyclist near the village of Shufa and then fled the scene.

Israeli troops then closed roads in the area and located the two in a car before "neutralizing" them, according to a statement released by the Israeli military.

An M-16 rifle and magazines used by the Palestinians were found in the vehicle, it added.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the two youths were found dead after their car was targeted by Israeli soldiers near Shufa.

The incident was the latest amid a surge of violence between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank.