At least 2 killed in Bangkok shopping mall shooting, suspected gunman arrested: police

  00:07 UTC+8, 2023-10-04       0
A suspected gunman was arrested following a shooting at a renowned shopping mall in downtown Bangkok that killed at least 2 people and injured five others on Tuesday, police said.
A suspected gunman was arrested following a shooting at a renowned shopping mall in downtown Bangkok that killed at least two people and injured five others on Tuesday, police said.

Local police rushed to the scene at around 4:20 p.m. local time, said Archayon Kraithong, spokesman for Thai Police. Local media footage showed visitors were evacuated from the Siam Paragon Mall after the gunshots.

The incident was now brought under control as the suspect was arrested and under questioning, Archayon told reporters.

National Police Chief Torsak Sukvimol told reporters later that at least two were killed and five others injured, down from the previous media reports of three deaths.

The arrested suspect is a minor, said Torsak, adding that he has a history of mental health issues and has been previously treated in a hospital.

In a social media post, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed and would like to provide support to those injured in the shooting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
