Israel confirms civilians, soldiers held as hostages in Gaza
23:10 UTC+8, 2023-10-07 0
Some Israeli civilians and soldiers have been taken as hostages by the Hamas militant group in Gaza Strip, confirmed Israel Defense Forces spokesman.
Daniel Hagari told reporters that some Israeli soldiers have been killed during clashes with Hamas, without revealing the number of hostages and soldiers killed.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
