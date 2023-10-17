﻿
UN Security Council fails to adopt resolution on Gaza

The UN Security Council on Monday failed to adopt a Russian-drafted resolution that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
A general view during the voting process at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas at UN headquarters in New York, US, on October 16, 2023.

The UN Security Council on Monday failed to adopt a Russian-drafted resolution that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft resolution obtained five votes in favor and four against, with six abstentions.

Four countries joined Russia in voting for the resolution — China, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique and Gabon. Four countries voted against it — the United States, Britain, France and Japan. The other six countries abstained.

To be adopted, a Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no veto from any of the council's five permanent members.

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said his delegation was deeply disappointed at the result of the vote.

"There is nothing in the (draft) resolution that can be contested because it is a purely humanitarian one. The only reason why the resolution didn't pass was because they do not want to support anything from Russia," he told reporters after the voting.

The Security Council has on its table another draft resolution on the same issue from Brazil. No date has been set for a vote.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
