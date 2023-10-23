﻿
News / World

Japanese PM vows tax revenue return with income tax cut in mind

Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Monday to give back to the people part of increased tax revenues to ease their burdens.
Xinhua
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Monday to give back to the people part of increased tax revenues to ease their burdens while expressing his intention to study income tax cuts.

"Economy, economy, economy. I will give top priority to the economy above all else," Kishida said in his policy speech at an extraordinary parliamentary session, pledging to take steps over the next three years, including tax cuts, to rejuvenate the Japanese economy that has been stifled by rising prices and sluggish wage growth.

The prime minister said the next three years will be designated as a period of transformation, and his government will implement tax breaks for companies intending to raise salaries for employees and increase capital investment.

Strengthening supply chains and returning some of the increased tax revenue to people will be the two wheels of the economic package that is being compiled, Kishida added.

Kishida has voiced willingness to compile a new economic stimulus package by the end of October and submit a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March 2024 to fund it during the extraordinary parliamentary session set to run until December 13.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     