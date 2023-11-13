Former PM David Cameron appointed as Britain's new foreign secretary

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed as Britain's new foreign secretary on Monday amid Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Cabinet reshuffle.

Agencies

Cameron succeeds James Cleverly, who has replaced Suella Braverman as the new home secretary. Braverman came under fire over her immigration policies and her criticism of police actions at recent demonstrations.

The British government said Cameron will be appointed to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the Parliament.

Cameron led the British government between 2010 and 2016. He resigned after Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum.

Cameron said Britain was "facing a daunting set of international challenges."

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience — as Conservative leader for 11 years and prime minister for six — will assist me in helping the prime minister to meet these vital challenges," he said in a statement following the appointment.