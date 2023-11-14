﻿
APEC green innovation forum held to boost decarbonizing APEC economies

Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-14
A high-level forum was held in San Francisco to share the best practices for accelerating the adoption of innovative policies and technologies to decarbonize the APEC economies.
A high-level forum was held in San Francisco, US state of California, on Monday to share the best practices for accelerating the adoption of innovative policies and technologies to decarbonize the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies.

San Francisco is the host city for APEC Leaders' Week 2023 from November 11 to 17, with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

The forum, co-hosted by the US-China Green Energy Council and APEC Sustainable Energy Center, drew scholars, delegates from APEC economies, and business executives from the world's leading clean energy companies.

They discussed decarbonization strategies and how the APEC region can achieve an inclusive, equitable and resilient clean energy transition.

"The forum aims to share knowledge and successful experience on tackling climate change while supporting green economic growth," said Wang Qi, chairman of the US-China Green Energy Council.

"We must take quick and smart actions to decarbonize economy across all sectors including power, transportation, building, cement and steel industry and several more," he said.

Former US Secretary of Energy and Nobel Laureate Steven Chu and the Chair of California Energy Commission David Hochschild delivered key-note speeches at the forum.

"We should absolutely work together with things like climate change and sustainability," Chu told Xinhua in an interview.

The full cost of renewable energy includes backup generation capacity, energy storage, and an enhanced transmission and distribution system, according to Chu.

He said he hopes APEC economies would build a community of shared future.

Chu also expressed the view that the United States and China should keep exchanges on climate change.

California plays a leading role in advancing first-of-kind policies and regulations for decarbonization and clean energy transition, and implementing innovative technologies and best available solutions into practice.

Hochschild, who traveled to China recently with California Governor Gavin Newsom, told Xinhua there is huge potential to enhance the Golden State's cooperation with China in addressing climate change.

"China deserves a lot of credit for being the largest market and manufacturer for solar wind and batteries, and especially, offshore wind," Hochschild noted.

﻿
